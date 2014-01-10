So this year I’m trying something different. I have a lot of writing and research to do, and can’t really afford to spend a whole day driving cross country to sit in a lecture theatre on a shabby industrial estate listening to stuff I could have got by reading a chapter in a text book. So I’m doing on-line courses for the theory, and related practical courses to sharpen up on those (it’s been years since I used a Seldinger technique, for example). Vets Now is still on my “to do” list, but my living room is the venue for much of my CPD this year.