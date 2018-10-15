15 Oct
As CPD is mandatory for all vets, some new grads might find the concept overwhelming, especially when deciding which courses to complete. Thankfully, Jordan Sinclair has a few hints for those struggling to find their way.
One of the advantages of new graduate programmes is the regular and, on the whole, good quality CPD included as standard.
This can vary between the programmes, with some offering a degree of choice and others a strict programme of compulsory sessions. These often include a variety of non-clinical and clinical topics, delivered in both practical and lecture-based sessions.
However, for those young vets who do not find themselves in a new graduate programme or with any sort of structured CPD, the entire concept can be a bit overwhelming.
For new graduates, the Professional Development Phase, once completed, will count towards an entire year’s worth of CPD, but this will take everyone varying lengths of time to finish, depending on individual experiences in practice and, often, extra training – whether in-house or through external CPD providers – for graduates to reach a sufficient level of competence.
Some will offer time in lieu of CPD undertaken in your own time (evenings or at weekends, for example), but others won’t. Some practices will be very proactive in helping staff find appropriate CPD, while some may just scatter leaflets around the staff room.
As a new grad, it can hard to know where to start with CPD, especially if you have no particular guidance.
While the freedom to undertake CPD at your choosing gives you the opportunity to focus on the aspects you want or need to, it can be almost impossible to even know what they are, especially in the first few months after qualifying. During your first years in practice, you are constantly learning new things and how to approach particular cases or ops, so identifying areas of weakness can be difficult.
Even if you have worked out what kind of CPD you’d like to undertake, finding it is the next obstacle – many variations (and price tags) exist and it can seem like a minefield working out when and where to do CPD.
If you’re flummoxed, here are some tips to help your continue your learning after university:
Be aware of the various congresses. These often have heavily discounted rates for new graduates and members of the various veterinary associations, and provide an excellent opportunity to dip in and out of multiple topics if you’re unsure about what you want to focus on.