Some cells are better than others at this; mesenchymal cells, the cells of the connective tissue, are particularly tenacious types (I suppose there’s a clue in the name) and are tricky to pull up into the hub of a needle. Down at the other end of the scale, some cells, often “round” cells (a strange designation of cells that aren’t epithelial or mesenchymal, but are just sort of round) aren’t very good are clinging on, and often fly out of lesions in large numbers but, being delicate souls, don’t look all that well for it afterwards, often rupturing en route.