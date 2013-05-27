The first issue I have is that the RCVS has, relative to the accused, enormous funds supplied by its members, being able to hire whatever barristers they deem suitable, as well as legal advisors who advise the DC. The whole process is performed on “away” turf for most (in London) rather than near where the accused vet is based. The accused vet has to supply and pay for their own representation, who may or may not be funded out of their professional insurance. If not, they will have to foot the bill themselves or represent themselves*. So the accused is paying for both sides of the process. I know there is little practical option, but it is a curiously perverse situation. I don’t yet know if the defendants costs are reimbursed if there is a dismissal of the case, but I doubt it.