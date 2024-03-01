1 Mar
Officials say agencies are monitoring disease risks linked to the feeding approach after an open letter called for animal and human health agencies to join forces against the diets.
Government agencies are monitoring the potential risks associated with the use of raw pet food amid a fresh row about its effects, officials say.
The issue came under renewed focus last month following the release of an open letter calling for a “cross-profession” effort to reduce the prevalence of raw feeding to protect both animal and human health.
But supporters of the approach hit back, describing the latest claims about its potential dangers as “alarmist”.
Now, Defra has had its say on the row, urging pet owners to take precautions when handling the products.
A spokesperson said: “Raw pet food should always be produced from products of animal origin which are fit for human consumption.
“They should therefore be handled in the same way as any raw meat product to avoid food-borne infections and increasing the risk of antimicrobial resistance spreading between pets.
“The Veterinary Risk Group, as well as the Human and Animal Infections Risk and Surveillance Group, regularly discuss the disease risks and work closely to monitor these.”
The UK Government’s third one health report, published last autumn, highlighted the findings of research by Bristol and Liverpool university academics as it argued raw feeding “may pose a risk to animal and human health”.
The Food Standards Agency is also running a surveillance project exploring AMR issues in raw dog and cat foods that are currently being sold by UK retailers.