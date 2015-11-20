20 Nov
London Vet Show 2015 kicked off yesterday, with thousands of delegates exploring the “world-class CPD-accredited conference offering” and an exhibition floor “brimming with innovative products and solutions”.
The first day of the annual event, organised and run in association with the Royal Veterinary College and the BVA, saw delegates involved in seminars, roundtables and discussions across six clinical streams, a business stream and workshops at the Olympia Conference Centre – all led by more than 100 top industry thinkers, visionaries and practitioners from a range of disciplines.
Carl Boyde, a farm vet from Surrey, said: “This is my 64th year in the sector and the London Vet Show is a great opportunity for me to keep up-to-date with the veterinary industry.
“I thoroughly enjoy the conference programme, the speakers and networking with other vets, both friends and new faces from all over the world.”
Many delegates travel from further afield for the show’s mix of clinical sessions, exhibition and networking opportunities.
Gerd Theel, a practice owner from The Netherlands, said: “This is my fifth time at London Vet. I return each year because it’s an affordable, yet interesting way to get my CPD points – I have the opportunity to learn a lot over the two days.
“The conference programme is practical and diverse – there’s a lot to choose from and plenty to see. I have enjoyed the business stream, which is especially useful for me.”
A packed floor of suppliers and service providers to the veterinary sector boasted of an “exceptional flow of business”, with many already booked for the 2016 event which moves to London’s ExCeL Centre on 17-18 November.
IDEXX Laboratories, a platinum partner of London Vet Show, said the hugely successful opening day had seen its stand experiencing steady traffic throughout the day. Director Paul Tye said: “The quality of delegate is always extremely high, with an impressive volume of decision makers coming directly to the stand.
“Visitors come here to buy, often waiting until London Vet to see us and make a purchase on site. The audience is truly engaged and willing to learn. We enjoy coming here and look forward to being part of the event year on year.”