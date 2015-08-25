V-fib a big fib

Walter’s casual vein-hitting, along with hundreds of other examples like this on our screens, not only devalues our hard-earned skill (how many times have you seen a blood sample taken with a quick stab to the arm on the gogglebox? They never faff about for ages and mutter that “this is a bit of a dodgy vein actually”, or blame their nurse for “not holding it right” – not that I would ever dream of using either of those excuses for my own terrible aim. Ahem), but every time one of these otherwise excellent TV series’ makes an egregious medical mistake, it reminds me I’m watching a show.