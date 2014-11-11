If other similar organisations were to follow suit then, at one point in my past, I could have listed BVMS MRCVS MBVA MBSAVA MBVDA MARAV MAAV MAVA MVIS MAEMV MEVECCS MVECCS – and more, if the organisations had supported it and I had been narcissistic enough to want them. None of them did allow this because there is little point (they are all educational/interest/representative societies that any vet is allowed to join) and there is far more to professional life than padding out one’s name with letters.