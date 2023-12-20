20 Dec
In a newly released open letter to the prime minister, the group said more time was urgently needed for owners, vets and rescue centres to “do the best for the dogs in our care”.
A group of veterinary and welfare organisations has demanded a delay in implementing the planned ban on XL bully dogs in England and Wales.
In an open letter to the prime minister, the Dog Control Coalition (DCC) condemned the measure’s timetable as “unnecessarily short” and described the compensation offered to owners who have their dogs euthanised as “inadequate”.
The move comes the day after a new order, enabling rescue centres to seek exemptions for XL bullies in their care, was put before Parliament.
But, with measures outlawing sale, rehoming, abandonment and breeding of XL bullies due to come into force after 31 December, the coalition believes ministers must take further action now.
The letter, released through the RSPCA this afternoon (20 December), said: “In the absence of a decision to reverse the ban, we are calling on the Government to extend the unnecessarily short deadline for the ban to come into force so owners, rescue centre staff and vet teams can act to do the best for the dogs in our care.”
Although the DCC, whose members include the BVA, argue breed-specific legislation is ineffective, the Government has repeatedly insisted a ban is necessary on public safety grounds following a series of serious, and sometimes fatal, attacks linked to the type.
But the letter accused Defra of failing to properly communicate to owners what they needed to do to comply with the new law and criticised the department’s offer of £200 compensation towards the cost of euthanasia.
It said: “There is also inadequate financial support for owners to comply with the exemption, making it impossible for some to keep their dogs and adding to the burden of those who can, in an already difficult economic climate.”
The letter also raised questions about the lack of clarity on managing puppies who cannot currently be assessed for their type.
And it reiterated recent calls for the neutering deadline for younger dogs to be extended from December 2024 to June 2025, together with concerns about the ability of both the veterinary and rescue centres to deal with the consequences of the new legislation.
It added: “We urgently need more information and support from the Government so that we can help support owners and dogs affected by this ban and we, the rescue sector of the coalition, will also need help and support to get through this too.”
The release of the letter follows the publication of a new Dangerous Dogs (Exemptions Schemes and Miscellaneous Provisions) Order for England and Wales, which will allow rescue organisations to seek exemptions similar to those available to domestic owners, provided the dogs concerned were in their care by 31 October.
However, applications will only be allowed under the order until 15 January.