17 Sept
Ministers must "urgently safeguard our biosecurity", Neil Hudson cautioned after plans to review funding of the APHA’s Weybridge base were outlined.
Ministers have been told to “put their money where their mouth is” and uphold their previous commitments to redeveloping the APHA’s Weybridge headquarters.
The demand, from vet and Conservative MP Neil Hudson, came after MPs were told the project would be looked at again, as part of a new government spending review.
Although £1.2 billion was committed to the site under the previous Tory administration, some estimates have suggested the full cost of upgrades could be as high as £2.8 billion.
During Defra questions on 9 September, nature minister Mary Creagh confirmed the department would be “looking at the funding as part of the spending review”.
She added: “The department remains vigilant to potential global disease threats and has in place robust measures to prevent and detect disease incursion.”
But, following the session, Dr Hudson warned against complacency amid current threats from diseases such as bluetongue, African swine fever and avian influenza.
He said: “Having rightly joined with me in my leading the cross-party calls for the Weybridge redevelopment when they were in opposition, I urge ministers to put their money where their mouth is, and urgently safeguard our biosecurity.
“Investing in the redevelopment of the APHA Headquarters is an investment in our nation’s biosecurity, our economy and the lives and livelihoods of future generations to come.”