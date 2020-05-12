12 May
As the pandemic rages on, Jordan Sinclair explains why now is definitely not the time for people to consider taking on a new puppy.
I read somewhere that, as more people will be at home at the moment, now might be good time to get a puppy. However, I cannot disagree more: in the middle of a pandemic, now is NOT the time to get a puppy.
If you are due to get a puppy or are considering getting one at this time, simply DON’T!
Most pertinently, traveling to pick up a puppy does not qualify as one of the four essential reasons to leave the house at this time, which means you will be breaking the law and possibly subject to a fine.
It is probable the puppy will not be vaccinated, nor able to receive an initial vaccine course until much later (we cannot say when, because no one can really comprehend the scale of this pandemic). This is because vaccinating puppies is not considered a life-threatening emergency.
As such, it would be recommended to keep the pup inside until such a time as it can be vaccinated.
Owners would need to find other ways to give puppies mental stimulation in the absence of being able to walk him/her – although many vets will be happy to advise ways of doing this over the telephone.
If you have already reserved a puppy and the breeder does not understand that you may want to delay or pull out of a sale – or threatens that the puppy will be abandoned if you do not take it – reconsider whether you are buying a puppy from a responsible breeder. A puppy farm is particularly likely to respond in this way.
If the bitch has been regularly vaccinated and keeps up to date with boosters, the puppies will have maternal antibodies against some diseases – which, questionably, can last up to 16 weeks of age anyway – meaning the pup will have some level of protection. Again, if the breeder does not keep the bitch up to date with vaccinations, reconsider whether it is really wise to buy from him or her.
Likewise, it would be extremely irresponsible to breed any dogs at present. For a start, moving the bitch or dog for mating or insemination does not qualify as one of the four reasons to leave home.
Secondly, should any problems arise at birth, vets would, of course, be able to give emergency treatment, but this would put them and the owner at an increased risk of transmission of COVID-19 that could have been avoided entirely.
For these reasons alone, the pups are unlikely to receive gold standard care or an optimal start in life further down the line.
Equally, despite the Government’s financial aid, the economy is certainly going to suffer, and it is very unlikely a lot of people will have the spare cash to spend on acquiring new pets, with the ultimate result being a lot of unwanted pups.
Similarly, this should be considered for all pets – I am concerned many people may be facing financial hardship over the next few month – and, ultimately, if the choice came down to being able to afford feeding your children or your dog, we could be looking at a lot of animal abandonment in the very near future.
I know a lot of people are finding the idea of staying at home and being confined very difficult, particularly if they live alone. Therefore, the idea of getting a companion if you don’t already have a pet can be very inviting.
However, while there is no question that pets can vastly improve the mental health of their owners, you should think very seriously before you take on a puppy or new animal at this time.
With the current coronavirus pandemic gaining momentum like no health threat any of us has experienced in our lifetime, believe me, the sacrifice of staying at home is much better than the alternative.