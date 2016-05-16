You go ahead and perform the caesarean. If it all goes smoothly, you spend a sleepless night worrying about what your boss is going to say the next day when they learn one of their junior vets has done it again. If you are the boss, you have a sleepless night worrying about overdrafts, debt collectors, margins and whether you just advertised your practice as “the one that will do caesareans for free” to all the disreputable breeders in the vicinity. You refuse. You offer the bare minimum treatment to get the animal out of suffering – which, in this case, means euthanasia – and you hope like hell the client finds a way to pay, or at least finds another sucker to try their emotional blackmail on. Then we stare at the phone and try not to cry and try to remember those high-minded ideals that got us in this position in the first place.

Only human

Vets and nurses are human. In fact, not only are we human, I don’t think its controversial to suggest we care about animals rather more than the average person. That’s why, in almost all these situations, we go ahead with the caesarean. We hope we can spay the animal at the same time, we hope there aren’t any females among the neonates and we hope we’re not going to get into too much trouble for it.