Megan the boxer, who took her chemotherapy so bravely

Chloe the diabetic, who seemed to think her monthly check ups were the most exciting thing ever

Findus the cat, who never once complained despite all the horrible things I had to do to him

Dave the Jack Russell, who won my heart despite trying to bite me every time I met him – that guy had spirit…

There are many more too, and as I write these (changed) names, and think of those patients, I smile, because it made my life better to know them. But all those memories are tinged with sadness, because in each case, I was involved at the end of their lives. It was a privilege to be, because I could help them and their owners, but I always knew someday I would probably be affected by my relationship with them.