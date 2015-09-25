It’s true that, quick to reach for them as we are, vets are far from the biggest reason antibiotic resistance is becoming a problem: it turns out doctors feel as much pressure from clients as we do to prescribe the things. As well as this, they are still, shamefully, used as “growth promoters” to enable production of cheap meat, as an alternative to, for instance, providing humane living conditions to animals that we raise and kill purely to fill our bellies with something tasty.