Another popular choice during lockdown has been baking. As an infrequent baker, it’s something I enjoy, but rarely get the time, so I do tend to use my time on-call for this. However, it can be a bit risky; if I get called to a colic at a vital stage of the bake, I have to abandon the cake/brownie/biscuits, or leave them in the hands of my partner (often with explicit instructions) and hope for the best.