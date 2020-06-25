As seen on TV

Honestly, to really appreciate the job of eosinophils, and to understand why the bee analogy is so appropriate (and why you might feel a little sorry for the parasite), you’ve really got to see them in action. Watch them beat up on a nematode here (this is unstained, because the cells have to be “fixed” [that is, dead] to stain them, so no beautiful granules, but it’s still an exciting watch, I promise):