Being able to emotionally recharge between consults is something that not only benefits the vet, but the clients as well. We want to be the best for our owners, to offer comfort however we can, to provide empathy, advice or just companionship in silence when nothing needs to be said. We can only do that, day in and day out, if we are able to decompress when things get a little too much. Even the best vets are affected by work – sometimes when they least expect it. It’s impossible to be surrounded by such raw emotion and not have some wash off on you.