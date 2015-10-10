I never discovered what was wrong with her. My guess would be acute severe pancreatitis, but it’s a guess because I never even got to perform a clinical exam on her while she was alive. A few hours after the phone call, she was dead, and my client was telling me he’d never forgive me while I walked across the car park with that black feeling in my gut. He did, of course, minutes later, apologising and telling me he was just in a state of shock – but I’ve never quite forgiven myself though. Not for that mistake, and not for the others.