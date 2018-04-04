I once denied a client prescription wormers for the five other animals in their house because none of them (except the one on the consult table at the time) had been seen in two years and, despite explaining it was practice policy (and, ultimately, the law) that we have to see animals more recently than that to prescribe anything, and offering non-POM-V alternatives, the client rebooked with another vet, adamant another practitioner would provide what they wanted.