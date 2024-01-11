11 Jan
A farmer has revealed how he sought veterinary help to reduce antibiotic usage on his land following a life-threatening experience of his own.
Arwel Evans, a beef and sheep farmer from Denbighshire, developed sepsis following a cut, only for doctors to find that it was resistant to most available treatments.
He has now spoken out about his experience to warn others about the risks of resistance to both animals and humans.
Mr Evans said: “We were down to one last antibiotic, and fortunately, it worked. Had it not, I would have lost my leg, or I could even have died.
“It is so important that farmers are aware of antibiotic resistance and how it can put their own health at serious risk.
“I know when you’ve got sick animals, you want to get them better, but unless we are more careful and selective in how we use antibiotics, there is a danger they won’t be effective for us and our animals when we need them most.”
Although Mr Evans’ infection was not connected to his farm, it had experienced a high level of cases of watery mouth, a potentially fatal disease associated with the ingestion of Escherichia coli bacteria by lambs.
Investigations revealed many of the E coli found on the farm were resistant to common antibiotics.
The farm’s vet, Joe Angell of Wern Vets CYF, said work to implement new prevention protocols had limited antibiotic usage to specific targeted situations, while also reducing case numbers.
Dr Angell said: “Diseases requiring antibiotic treatment will occur on farms. However, many can be prevented or made less severe by non-pharmacological preventive measures, and vets are well-placed to help with this.
“The use of antibiotics as a preventive measure is not necessary, except in very exceptional circumstances and then should be monitored closely by the prescribing veterinary surgeon.
“This case highlights the problem of antibiotic resistance, which is a one health problem, and ongoing efforts by farmers will lead to reduced risk of infection in people of antibiotic resistant strains.”