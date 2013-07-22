In many ways that was a game-changer for me. The way it was run was that the vet on-site had to have final say in whether a group of lesions was FMD or not, often without ever having seen a case of it – and it’s not as obvious as you might think. Remember, this was a time before cameras on mobile phones were any good, so you were pretty much on your own when confronted with something that wasn’t quite a textbook case. Get it wrong and people suffered.