16 Sept
Tributes have been paid to a “stalwart” of the veterinary sector who led several of its most prominent organisations and served as an RCVS council member for nearly a quarter of a century.
The RCVS has today led tributes to one of its former presidents, Des Thompson OBE, who has died, aged 86.
Mr Thompson, who died on Friday, led the organisation in 1995-96 and was the inaugural recipient of the Queen’s Medal a decade ago.
The current college president Linda Belton hailed him as a “stalwart” of the professions, particularly in Northern Ireland, over many decades.
She said: “The sincere admiration and respect for Des can be demonstrated by the fact that he was actually nominated twice for the inaugural Queen’s Medal, and we were very glad to be able to recognise his commitment to the professions through the award.
“On behalf of the councils and staff of the RCVS, I send my sincere condolences and warmest wishes to Des’ wife Rosalie, his family and friends, and all his many colleagues past and present, during this difficult time.”
BVA president Anna Judson said the association was “deeply sorry” to hear of Mr Thompson’s death.
She added: “He was a cherished colleague and friend to many and I, for one, will always be grateful for his kind words, which always came at just the right time.
“A real character, his passing is a great loss and the thoughts of everyone at BVA are with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”
Mr Thompson, who first joined the college register in 1961 and remained in practice for almost 50 years, was a member of the RCVS council between 1980 and 2004, when he also received the BVA’s Chiron Award for outstanding contributions to the sector.
That period included three years as the college’s treasurer, from 1990 to 1993, and a spell chairing the then Veterinary Nurses Committee, which preceded the current VN council.
He also served as president of organisations including the BSAVA and SPVS, as well as on the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe’s council.
During his time as college treasurer, he was awarded an OBE in the 1991 Birthday Honours list for services to the veterinary profession.
In later years, Mr Thompson was also a leading figure in the launch of the Vet Support NI project to offer mental health and well-being support to the country’s veterinary community.