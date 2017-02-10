Here’s my point and problem (rather laboured at this point, I know, but when it comes to moral quandaries I like to show my working). I can (just about) see the moral justification for testing human medication on animals (although I do believe justification rests on shaky foundations; I haven’t even considered questions such as informed consent and testing of pharmaceutical products – I’ll leave that can of worms unopened, lest this post turns into a rant). However, I really struggle to see how we can justify testing medication intended for use on an animal on another.