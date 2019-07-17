17 Jul
With the season of graduate vets embarking on their first jobs in full swing, Jordan Sinclair reminds existing veterinary professionals of the trepidation new careers can bring, and how to best ensure the transition from student to staff member goes as smoothly as possible.
It’s that time of year again – with vet school graduations done and dusted, new graduate vets up and down the country will be embarking on their first steps into the world of veterinary.
The first few weeks are crucial for both the new grads and the practices employing them – this time frame can determine whether new grads are going to be happy and stay in the practice for a decent amount of time, or take flight at the earliest opportunity.
There’s no doubt about it – the first few weeks in practice after qualifying are tough. But while it’s a steep learning curve, it doesn’t need to be miserable. The practice should aim to make the transition from student to vet as smooth as possible – and this involves the whole team.
It goes without saying, but generally being friendly and welcoming goes a long way in making new grads feel comfortable.
Order uniforms, name badges and door cards before they start (this goes for any new staff members, really – not just new grads). These may seem like things that can wait, but they actually make a huge difference in feeling part of the team, rather than sticking out as the only people not in branded scrubs.
Clients will notice, too – you may as well put a flashing sign on their forehead saying: “I’m new and don’t know what I’m doing.”
Likewise, aim to provide them with a rota so they have a vague idea where they need to be when in the first week (at least) rather than just being told to show up on day one. This is especially important if they will be working at more than one site within the practice.
Also outline working hours rather than leaving them in limbo wondering what time they’re supposed to stay until – they will want to seem enthusiastic, so will tend to stay later if unsure. Do not take advantage of this – send them home if they’re supposed to be on a half day.
Ideally, you should have an idea of what support new grads will require before they start, from their interviews. However, be aware it can be difficult to know exactly how much support they will need – the first few weeks or months should involve constant communication with regards to support. They might seem fine with surgery then have an awful bitch spay that knocks their confidence.
Try to assign them an official “mentor” or “buddy” with whom they have scheduled meetings to check on progress and discuss any concerns. Hopefully, most new grads will feel comfortable asking questions of all staff members, but assigning a specific person helps give them someone to go to if they feel unable to open up to everyone.
And make sure these meetings happen – the day can easily get swallowed up when it gets busy.
No matter how confident your new grads are, it takes everyone time to adjust to where things are and how to work the computers. Extended consult times in the first week or so will help them get to grips with things without getting too flustered.
There’s just no point expecting new people to cope with a fully-booked day of 10-minute consults; they will get stressed, then inevitably run late – which puts more pressure on the other vets – then the clients get annoyed… it’s just a waste of everyone’s time.
The very outdated attitude of “well we had to learn fast, so they will” infuriates me – nobody benefits from that kind of thinking.
Throwing them in the deep end by putting them on call on the first weekend they’re at the practice also helps no one. They don’t know the practice, drugs, computer system, equipment, area or clients. Being familiar with the way the practice runs is half the battle, and once they get to grips with that then “being a vet” will come with time.
A booklet or “survival pack” with practice vaccine protocols, a list of medications and cheat sheets for doses can be a lifesaver for new grads. It may be time consuming to produce in the first instance, but once you have one in place, you can use it for every new vet, and updating it every now and then won’t take long.
Make sure there’s someone in the practice they can ask about the professional development phase. It is an RCVS requirement to be completed within the first three years, so while it may not be an immediate focus as soon as they start, it should definitely be on the radar of any mentors or senior vets within the practice.
You want to give your new grads the best fighting chance as they start practising as a vet, with the aim of keeping them within the practice for a good amount of time. The “just get on with it” approach is totally pointless if they become disenchanted with veterinary and leave the practice after a short time, or even leave the profession completely.
In the current vet retention crisis, we should be doing everything we can to support and nature new grads to not only encourage them to stay within the profession as a whole.