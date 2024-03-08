8 Mar
The BVA and British Veterinary Zoological Society have described new rules on the keeping of primates as domestic pets as “a step in the right direction”, but maintain concerns about exactly how they will be enforced.
Veterinary groups have called for greater clarity from ministers about how and by whom new standards for the care of primates in England are to be enforced.
The Government said new measures, which were signed into law this week (w/c 4 March) and will come into force in two years’ time, will effectively ban the keeping of primates as domestic pets.
But while the measures, including a new licensing scheme, have been broadly welcomed, the BVA and British Veterinary Zoological Society say continuing engagement is needed around the issue.
BVA president Anna Judson, speaking on behalf of both organisations, said: “After years of pressing the Government to deliver its manifesto promise and take action to protect primates from being kept as pets in the UK, this new legislation is a step in the right direction.
“However, while we strongly support the licensing and inspection of privately kept primates, it remains unclear who will carry out inspections and how this will be enforced.
“In addition, the availability of those with suitable expertise to carry out inspections to ensure standards are met may also be a limitation.
“We urge the Government to continue to engage with veterinary and zoological organisations to ensure the welfare and protection of these highly intelligent animals is at the forefront of any legislation, and that regulations are robust and enforceable.”
According to Defra, up to 5,000 primates are currently estimated to be being kept as domestic pets in the UK.
From April 2026, those living in England will be required to be kept in “zoo-level standard” housing, which the department says will effectively end their keeping as household pets.
RSPCA head of public affairs David Bowles said the new rules represented “a really important moment for animal welfare – ensuring primates can only be kept in an appropriate environment, as we all strive to create a better world for every animal”.