Building relationships

In our experience, rather than being “scary”, home visits are a good combination of art and science – not only do they call for impeccable clinical skills, they also require the vet to step out of his or her comfort zone and interact with people. As we all know, people can indeed be “weird” and ”unpredictable”, but usually what they really want is to invite you in for a cup of tea and let you play with – erm… I mean examine – their pet.