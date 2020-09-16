Unrecognisable

There came a point during the lockdown (which I know still isn’t over, and that there may be many more months to come) when I realised that, in between trying to write up cases, read papers, practice essays and teach the children (all in the same room, by the computer that I usually just used to relax and play games on) that I wasn’t trying to work from home – I was trying to home from work. I was trying to remember how to relax and be normal in a place that hadn’t changed physically but, in every other way, was unrecognisable.