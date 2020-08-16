meat hygiene inspectors

TB testers

official veterinarian roles in food exportation

For those graduates who know they definitely want to pursue a career in clinical practice, it may be daunting at the moment to be faced with a different job for a temporary stop-gap; graduates often worry that too big a break from practice after graduation will affect their confidence and clinical skills. However, I would like to think the profession as a whole will be understanding and recognise that, by the time more graduate roles are available, many applicants will have had an alternate first veterinary job.