With the poker program open I had thought of colleagues using the server for on-line gambling. I had been the last to leave the previous evening, though, so unless they had come back in, that was unlikely. It was the last two which tipped me off that the server had been hacked by someone outside the practice. I did the “three finger salute” which gets you out of trouble (CTRL+Alt+Del) and task manager came up. I looked at open processes and saw more things on there which pointed at having been hacked – “bitcoinminer.exe” was running and taking up quite a bit of CPU power. Bitcoin is an electronic “community” currency which is starting to be viewed as an alternative to governmental currency. It was another sign someone had broken in to the server from outside.