25 Dec
Nick Marsh has discovered a little bit of magic in his life – just in time for Christmas. However, as he explains, it also means his new year's resolution is to enunciate better.
Merry Christmas everyone!
It’s the time of year where we don’t have to put so much effort into columns and blogs – I did wonder about running a compilation of my best bits from the past year, but I thought the juxtaposition of pieces on imposter syndrome, the death of my dog and which vet makes the best Indiana Jones may be a little jarring – even for me.
Then I wondered about writing blogs about being on call for Christmas, or the phenomenon of the “Christmas clear-out”, but then I remembered I’ve already written about both of those, so if this one doesn’t turn out so well, at least you can read the old ones – especially if you’ve read them before; Christmas is a time for nostalgia, after all.
It’s also a time for magic, of course, and I have recently discovered a little bit of magic in my life.
At the lab where I work, the pathologists use software called Dragon to dictate their reports directly into the editing program. I have resisted it for a number of reasons – partially because I haven’t felt my reports were good enough to (quietly) broadcast to the rest of the room and partly because I’m a pretty fast typist and didn’t think it would save me much time, but mainly because I enjoy the magic of typing. Pressing buttons on the keyboard and watching my brain-words mystically appear on the screen in front of me is hypnotic, exotic and slightly scary.
One afternoon at work, however, I was seduced by the Dragon. I thought I’d be constantly correcting it; that it would be irritating and frustrating. You know what I found? I found when I spoke some words, they magically appeared on the screen in front of me! I know that is the whole point of the exercise, but my God it’s thrilling.
I’ve dabbled with dictation software before, but Dragon actually appears to listen to what I’m saying – I uploaded its lizard-like brain with all the previous reports I had written and now it knows all my complicated medical terminology. It even knows my style of writing and predicts what I’m likely to say. I’m pretty confident, at some point next year, I’ll be able to set it writing all my blogs for me.
I am in love with my Dragon. I feel like I’m living in Blade Runner, without all the horrible dystopian bits that come with it (though given how 2016 has gone, I may not have to wait too long for that. But dwelling on the political situation probably isn’t good for festive cheer. Let’s just get this bloody year over with, eh?).
However, like all relationships, bumpy moments happen. It doesn’t always get things right. It tries its best (poor thing), smoothly inserting whatever word it thinks you were trying to burble out into your report – a stealth bomb of embarrassment, waiting to explode if you don’t catch it before you send out the report.
Here are a few examples of what myself and the other pathologists have discovered lurking in our reports:
It’s not you, Dragon, it’s me. I’ll will enunciate better – my new year’s revolution.
For the rest of you – many kiss mess anal body!