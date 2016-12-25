Seduced by the dark side

At the lab where I work, the pathologists use software called Dragon to dictate their reports directly into the editing program. I have resisted it for a number of reasons – partially because I haven’t felt my reports were good enough to (quietly) broadcast to the rest of the room and partly because I’m a pretty fast typist and didn’t think it would save me much time, but mainly because I enjoy the magic of typing. Pressing buttons on the keyboard and watching my brain-words mystically appear on the screen in front of me is hypnotic, exotic and slightly scary.