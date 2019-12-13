13 Dec
“I discovered a poem bubbling up in my head, so I wrote it down for posterity, and now it’s your problem” – Nick Marsh shares an emotional and personal view on end-of-life care.
I wanted to write something about human euthanasia, and how I feel about the current state of end-of-life care.
I’ve talked about in a blog before, and very little has changed, so I wondered what would be the point of talking about it again. Nevertheless, I thought I’d sit down to try.
Last time, I took a clinical and logical approach, but this time I wanted to capture my emotional response, my feelings about what will happen to many of us as we approach the point where our bodies no longer function enough to support our lives. To my surprise, I discovered a poem bubbling up in my head; this is a rare occurrence for me, so I wrote it down for posterity, and now it’s your problem.
So, in lieu of a blog, here is my emotional response to the debate around human euthanasia, inspired by Wilfred Owen’s Dulce et Decorum Est. It’s neither balanced nor fair, but it’s how I feel. I hope it at least produces some feelings within you; if not, don’t worry – normal service will be resumed soon, I promise.
If you could see
(as I have seen)
the final, desperate gasps
of life, worn and deathly sheen
but clinging to the last;
if you could taste
the bitter breaths
from lungs beyond repair
and feel the thud of useless blood
and meet that empty stare
my friend, you would not speak with such high zeal
of sanctity
and playing God
and talk of slippery slopes
no matter what beleaguered flesh can feel
and no matter what it hopes.