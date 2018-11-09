It was also the case that, whenever I admitted a patient for overnight observation, it meant exactly that – the patient would have a nurse in the building with it, observing it a number of times throughout the night or, in critical cases, staying with it all the time. For much of this period of my life, I didn’t realise how lucky I was; it certainly didn’t feel lucky when I was operating on a gastric dilatation and volvulus at silly o’clock in the morning – but then I started doing locum work at practices that outsourced their OOH.