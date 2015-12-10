We all do it differently, which is why we’re all artists here. I’m no Picasso, I’m afraid – though I have made a few serious Jackson Pollocks of things in my time. You see, you could argue that, all those years ago, we made our oath that our “constant endeavour will be to ensure the welfare of the animals committed to my care”. That makes it simple, huh? You refuse to put the animal to sleep. You tell clients they should treat their pet, and that they have a responsibility to help it out of its suffering. Simple.