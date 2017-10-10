Sifting through white lies

I suspect (although I don’t know for sure) one of the main skills of being a human GP is filtering out all the things their patients say to them – sifting through the white lies, the misdirections, the emphasis on irrelevant points because the patient has already decided what is wrong with them and is trying to lead you to that conclusion. I suspect very little of is active conscious lying, but I am also strongly suspicious it goes on.