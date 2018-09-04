If you book in for a vaccine on the telephone and do not let reception know your dog has also been lame for 6 months, itching for 3 weeks and scooting his bottom for 2 weeks, then the 10-minute vaccine appointment quickly develops into a half-hour breakdown of all these ailments.

If every vaccination appointment follows this pattern, the whole consult list descends into mayhem, causing the vet to run late and get stressed, and the clients to become grouchy because they are kept waiting.

Our human GP counterparts have been trying to tackle the same problem in recent years by displaying posters around waiting rooms expressing that they can only allocate one appointment per problem… maybe we should do the same.