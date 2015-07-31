Ask for help

We need to lower the threshold for asking for help. At the moment, problems are buried and often support is not sought until mental health is seriously damaged. Vets are less likely than the general population to seek help[18. Cardwell J M et al (2013). A cross-sectional study of mental health in UK veterinary undergraduates, Vet Rec 173(11): 266.],[19. Platt B et al (2012). Suicidality in the veterinary profession: interview study of veterinarians with a history of suicidal ideation or behaviour, Crisis: The Journal of Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention, 33: 280-289.]. It may be we feel it is an admission of failure, are concerned we will be “found out” and judged incapable, or that we simply do not think it will help[20. Allister R (2014). https://veterinarywellbeing.wordpress.com/2014/10/19/reaching-out-and-holding-on/].