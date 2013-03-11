As a warning to newer members of the profession, another thing that makes me realise what a tiny profession we work in is the number of times I keep bumping in to people whether I like them or not. Past employers and colleagues I thought I had left behind will periodically pop up, and not just at conferences. It has happened a couple of times where I’m comfortably chewing through the day’s work and a familiar face hoves in to view around a corner being shown around on an interview, and once it happened where they were performing an official inspection!