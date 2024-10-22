22 Oct
College leaders say the institution is “incredibly fortunate and grateful” as the monarch continues this special connection that spans almost 150 years.
King Charles III has today (22 October) been announced as the RVC’s new royal patron.
The monarch succeeds his late father, Prince Philip, in a continuation of the college’s royal links that date back to the original charter granted by Queen Victoria in 1875.
The royal patronage itself dates back to the reign of King George V, while the Queen, then as Duchess of Cornwall, officially opened the redeveloped Queen Mother Hospital for Animals at the Hawkshead campus in 2008.
College principal Stuart Reid said: “We are honoured that His Majesty has graciously agreed to be our patron, continuing the long association between the royal family and the RVC.
“We look forward to welcoming His Majesty to our campuses and sharing the achievements of our staff and students.”
Baroness Young, who chairs the college’s council, added: “The royal family has supported the RVC since 1875, so we are incredibly fortunate and grateful that His Majesty has agreed to continue this association and support of our world-leading research, teaching and clinical services with his patronage.”
The announcement follows a review of royal patronages that marked the first anniversary of the coronation of the King and Queen, who are currently on a tour of Australia and Samoa.