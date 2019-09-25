A great way of doing this is by opening a dialogue with BVEDS. It offers a sounding board, signposting and advice, and it needs support to keep going. It is already supporting BAME students behind the scenes, who describe issues I wouldn’t have given a second thought as we pushed on through veterinary school. It was hard enough passing my exams, so I dread to think what it must be like for those more socially isolated and wrestling with whether a client was going to refuse to have them in the room because of their skin colour.