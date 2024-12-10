10 Dec
The Greyhound Board of Great Britain has criticised new plans to ban the sport in New Zealand and urged supporters to lobby MPs in their fight for a statutory betting levy.
British greyhound racing bosses have urged veterinary professionals to back their plea for greater funding – regardless of whether they approve of the sport – amid fresh questions over its future.
Welfare campaigners in New Zealand have urged authorities in other jurisdictions to follow their government’s lead after it announced plans to ban the activity in two years’ time.
But the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) condemned the move as “political” following the launch of its Keep Welfare on Track campaign to secure increased support from the gambling industry.
The board is seeking the establishment of a statutory levy, similar to the existing scheme for horse racing.
At present, betting firms who participate in the existing voluntary levy pay 0.6% of their turnover from the sport into a central fund.
Those payments are expected to total around £6.7 million in the year to next March and it is estimated that around three-quarters of that is used on welfare and regulatory work.
But GBGB claimed the value of levy payment has fallen by 67% in real terms since 2008-09 and a statutory system would enable it to expand its work, including investment in a centre of excellence offering rehabilitation.
Chief executive Mark Bird argued the campaign, which is encouraging supporters to lobby their MPs and will include a forthcoming petition to the UK Government, offered a genuine opportunity for action to improve animal welfare.
He said: “People who want to make a difference, more than what we are already, should be signing up to this petition.
“It’s not an endorsement of the sport. It’s not an endorsement of gambling.”
Under the New Zealand plans, announced overnight, the country’s greyhound industry is due to close by August 2026.
Deputy prime minister Winston Peters said the move was a “tough but correct decision”, arguing that injury levels had remained “persistently” high despite efforts to improve safety.
The New Zealand SPCA said it was “ecstatic” at the announcement, which it hoped would inspire those countries where the sport continues to follow suit.
The sport has faced similar pressure in Britain for some time, amid calls by some welfare groups and politicians for a phased abolition.
But Mr Bird said the New Zealand decision emphasised the importance of GBGB’s focus on welfare as he offered its assistance to affected parties and warned the measures risked triggering a “rehoming crisis”.
He added: “More than anything, this is a political decision, which ignores the welfare improvements that are being made in New Zealand as well as the continued popularity of the sport and the strong evidence to support its continuation.”
Closer to home, the board said it had submitted evidence to the working group that is currently reviewing the BVA’s policy relating to sports involving animals and is working with vets on a research project exploring the durability of the sport’s breeding lines.
But its veterinary director, Simon Gower, said the industry bears a “collective responsibility” to ensure greyhounds’ welfare needs are fully met.
He said: “From owners to trainers, from regulators to bookmakers, we need to be doing all we can to safeguard welfare standards.
“There is always more to be done, which is why a statutory levy on bookmakers’ turnover will give us the certainty we need to plan ahead and secure the welfare of greyhounds for many years.”