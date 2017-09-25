After I stood in the consult room telling the distressed woman her companion was dead, she told me what had happened – the young dog had managed to work its way into one of the kitchen cupboards, pull out a box of cereal, proceed to snaffle its way through the munchy goodness until its head was trapped inside the plastic wrapper and suffocate. The woman had been upstairs with her child, and had come down to find her dog already dead. Just like that.