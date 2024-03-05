5 Mar
A disciplinary panel heard the professional was “deeply remorseful and ashamed” of his actions while in practice near Boston in the autumn of 2020.
A Lincolnshire-based vet has been reprimanded for using unnecessary force towards a dog in his practice.
Michael Kettle admitted his actions had amounted to serious professional misconduct during a three-day RCVS disciplinary hearing in London last month.
But, although it acknowledged the severity of his actions, the panel concluded a more serious sanction was not justified for behaviour that it found to be out of character.
The case related to the treatment of a shih tzu named Bella at a practice near Boston in October 2020.
Dr Kettle admitted grabbing Bella while she was in a kennel, failing to take sufficient care to ensure she did not fall from the kennel, hit her with his hand or a muzzle and carried her by her collar or scruff.
A newly published report of the hearing said a student veterinary nurse had witnessed the incident, which was also captured on the practice’s CCTV.
During an internal disciplinary meeting, Dr Kettle said the dog had bitten him earlier in the day and that he had “lost it” when she bit him again as he went to get her out of the kennel.
He added that he had felt “guilty” and “ashamed” of his actions towards Bella, whose tongue turned blue temporarily as a result of the incident. The report also stated Bella had soiled herself in fear during the incident and had sat very still while being examined.
The panel heard that Dr Kettle had treated Bella on nine occasions prior to the incident and seven afterwards without evidence of any other problems.
It found that the incident was isolated and that his reaction had been affected by other contemporary factors including a loss of locum staff, increased pressures during the COVID-19 pandemic and social media abuse connected to unrelated matters.
Committee chairperson Kathryn Peaty said: “It was clear that Dr Kettle was deeply remorseful and ashamed of his actions, immediately recognising the seriousness of what he had done.
“Indeed, it was apparent to the committee from Dr Kettle’s evidence that this remorse and regret continue to weigh heavily on him.
“The committee was satisfied that a reprimand would mark Dr Kettle’s misconduct and reassure the public that veterinary surgeons who act as Dr Kettle had done, would face regulatory consequences and sanction.”