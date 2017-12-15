15 Dec
Questioning owners about their pets' symptoms and well-being is a daily task for vets, but how often do you apply this same process to your own health? Jordan Sinclair looks at the importance of doing both...
When an owner walks into your consult room with his or her pet for its annual vaccination and check-up, what are the basic questions you ask? How is Fluffy?
Then, if the owner does not immediately launch into why his or her darling furry friend is “just not himself”, you’ll probably reel off a list of standard questions without thinking:
If any of these are abnormal, you’ll then start taking a more detailed history about the colour and consistency of the aforementioned bodily fluids, and the cogs will start turning. If everything is okay, and the pet hasn’t brought up any areas of concern, you’ll vaccinate the unsuspecting ball of fluff and it’ll shortly be on its way.
You probably do this several times a day, but how often do you ask yourself the same questions?
We judge the health of our patients on the surface by their very basic needs – food, water, exercise, sleep, painlessness and, less obviously, happiness. It’s hard to determine how happy an animal is, so we rely on its owners to know the animal well enough to tell us if it is anxious, restless, aggressive or nervous.
So, ask yourself the same questions (adapted for vets):
These questions form the basis of history taking to determine whether an animal is unwell or “not normal”. So, if you were one of your patients, would you be worried about your health?
Some things are difficult to change, and you can seemingly get into a cycle of not looking after yourself very well – and, therefore, feeling rubbish. You are not going to be able to care for your patients if you are not well in yourself.
As a favour to yourself and your patients, have a think about your basic human needs, outlined by the above questions, and try to be a bit kinder to yourself this Christmas.