It isn’t. It doesn’t matter if you’ve seen it before. When they were alive, you never really accepted, or appreciated, that this unique and wonderful personality you didn’t spend enough time with (and weren’t always as kind to as you should have been) would one day be gone, and gone forever. You need the body, because it helps to drive the message into your stubborn, unbelieving brain that today is that day, and you need to accept it.