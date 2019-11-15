Alien diagnostics

In practice, if a patient of mine had received tens of thousands of pounds worth of diagnostics, I would have spent hours with the owners, discussing every step, the point of every test and what my plan was when I got the results back. The first time the consultant in charge of my father-in-law’s case spoke to my wife – after more than a fortnight in hospital – it was to tell her (accurately, as it turned out) that he probably had less than three days to live.