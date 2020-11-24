As you can imagine, a lot of somethings in the world can be broken down into tiny bits, and the fact that, whatever it is, you’ll almost certainly have a lymphocyte somewhere in your body that will react to it – and that your body will find a way of showing it to the right lymphocyte (as well as a lot of wrong ones) so your immune system will remember it the next time you meet it – is one of those miracles of evolution, wonderfully commonplace in biology, that makes you dizzy when you actually grasp what is happening.