I mentioned cancer before, and that’s exactly what is going on here – these are neoplastic (cancerous) lymphocytes. When it happens in a lymph node, or as a solid mass in an organ, we call it lymphoma. When the rebellious lymphocytes are in the bone marrow, we call it leukaemia (well, more specifically lymphoid leukaemia, because you can get other blood and bone marrow cancers too), but like most biological definitions, this one is a little woolly around the edges – lymphoma can end up in the blood, and leukaemic cells can seed into lymph nodes, but by then it doesn’t really matter what you call it, it’s pretty bad news.