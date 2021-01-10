Sometimes the lymphocytes have a small tapering cytoplasmic projection, and if that’s replicated in every cell you see, it’s a warning sign (traditionally, because of this projection, we call these cells “hand mirror” lymphocytes, but as we don’t all live in a Jane Austen novel, hand mirrors are in short supply nowadays and I think the terminology needs updating; if you want my opinion, they look like the score paddles that the judges hold up in Strictly Come Dancing, but I’m not sure “Strictly judge paddle cells” is going to catch on) – but these signs aren’t always present.