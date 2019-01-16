Group chat

Of course, you could always have a good, old-fashioned conversation with a friend, but if, like me, you have anxiety over a potential game of phone tennis, create a group chat with friends also in ambulatory jobs that may be able to talk during the day. That way, if you’re about to head off on a journey, you can drop a message into the group to the tune of “Driving for next 40 minutes if anyone’s free,” and that leaves you open to receive calls from anyone who is available.