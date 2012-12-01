Another place I am put in a similar position to our clients is when I take my car to the mechanic. I know only bits and pieces about her internal workings, but I couldn’t tell a dump valve from an intake manifold if I had to. I am ignorant and I have to rely on the mechanic and his recommendations. When he’s finished telling me what’s wrong (it was the air conditioning last time) I ask “how much will that cost?” and I am fleetingly transported back to the consulting room.